LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.12 or 9.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.00M. LMFA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.20, offering almost -126.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.99% since then. We note from LM Funding America Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 118.70K.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4466 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 155.31% year-to-date, but still up 6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 92.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LM Funding America Inc. to make $1.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.41% of LM Funding America Inc. shares, and 28.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.49%. LM Funding America Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.46% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.31 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.37% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 98813.0 shares worth around $95848.0, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.