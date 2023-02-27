Let’s Talk About How New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 4.26 million shares of the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. NYMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.75, offering almost -42.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.29% since then. We note from New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NYMT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Instantly NYMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.00 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.73% year-to-date, but still down -11.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is -12.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYMT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.31 percent over the past six months and at a 191.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 104.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust Inc. to make $21.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.77 million and $29.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.40%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 142.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.59% per year for the next five years.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 15.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.36% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, and 55.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.28%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock is held by 297 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.70% of the shares, which is about 65.67 million shares worth $153.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.12% or 26.41 million shares worth $61.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 27.5 million shares worth $70.41 million, making up 7.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 11.87 million shares worth around $33.36 million, which represents about 3.20% of the total shares outstanding.