Let’s Discuss The Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.13 or 11.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.10M. INPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.34, offering almost -2348.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.03% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 02/24/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.71% year-to-date, but still up 2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -12.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $900004.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 100.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INPX is forecast to be at a low of $900004.00 and a high of $900004.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70312712.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70312712.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inpixon to make $4.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.

Inpixon earnings are expected to increase by 29.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Inpixon shares, and 3.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.93%. Inpixon stock is held by 21 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.05% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.43 million.

HRT Financial LP, with 2.01% or 47930.0 shares worth $61312.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 47356.0 shares worth $60577.0, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 25745.0 shares worth around $32933.0, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.