Let’s Discuss The Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 21.29 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.36B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.03, offering almost -94.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.35% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.92 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GRAB as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.69 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.73% year-to-date, but still down -15.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -15.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 94.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $2.80 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.89 percent over the past six months and at a 61.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $376.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 225.20%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.92% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 49.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.26%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 415 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 19.12% of the shares, which is about 709.27 million shares worth $1.87 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.45% or 313.61 million shares worth $824.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 80.55 million shares worth $259.39 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 58.92 million shares worth around $189.72 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.