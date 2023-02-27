It’s Easy To Bet On United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 5.34 million shares of the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.21, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.54B. UAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.26, offering almost -6.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.18% since then. We note from United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended UAL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.45 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.18% year-to-date, but still up 2.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is -0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAL is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $81.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.29 percent over the past six months and at a 229.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 115.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect United Airlines Holdings Inc. to make $13.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.57 billion and $12.11 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 52.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.10%. United Airlines Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 136.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 59.46% per year for the next five years.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 24.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, and 60.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.93%. United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is held by 739 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.40% of the shares, which is about 35.75 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 9.18% or 24.48 million shares worth $796.43 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 12.39 million shares worth $403.1 million, making up 4.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.74 million shares worth around $316.81 million, which represents about 3.65% of the total shares outstanding.