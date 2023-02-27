It’s Easy To Bet On Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 9.9 million shares of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.60, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.41B. HPE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.66, offering almost -13.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.72% since then. We note from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.68 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) trade information

Instantly HPE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.45 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.26% year-to-date, but still down -5.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is -3.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.64 percent over the past six months and at a -0.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company to make $7.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.96 billion and $6.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company earnings are expected to increase by -74.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.41% per year for the next five years.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 3.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, and 84.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock is held by 1,182 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.18% of the shares, which is about 156.09 million shares worth $1.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.08% or 129.26 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 43.16 million shares worth $688.83 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 39.04 million shares worth around $467.76 million, which represents about 3.05% of the total shares outstanding.