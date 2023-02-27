Is Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s (NYSE: VVNT) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 4.02 million shares of the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.49, and it changed around $0.29 or 2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.40B. VVNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.99, offering almost -4.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.63% since then. We note from Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VVNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vivint Smart Home Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

Instantly VVNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.93 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) is -3.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VVNT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Vivint Smart Home Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 93.11 percent over the past six months and at a 70.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $424.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vivint Smart Home Inc. to make $414.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $396.21 million and $392.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.77% of Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, and 84.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.03%. Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 46.81% of the shares, which is about 99.89 million shares worth $657.27 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 11.79% or 25.16 million shares worth $165.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $25.7 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $9.56 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.