Is ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 5.71 million shares of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.62, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. ARR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.82, offering almost -56.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.06% since then. We note from ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ARR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.88 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still down -4.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is -6.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.27 percent over the past six months and at a -6.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 79.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. to make $43.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 102.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -11.36% per year for the next five years.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 17.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 17.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders