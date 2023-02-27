iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Share Price Might Move Up By 88.63%

In today’s recent session, 4.79 million shares of the iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.55, and it changed around $0.18 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.14B. IQ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.99, offering almost -5.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.15% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.99 million.

iQIYI Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended IQ as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iQIYI Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.97 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.36% year-to-date, but still up 8.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 17.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IQ is forecast to be at a low of $19.30 and a high of $86.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1040.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -155.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

iQIYI Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.05 percent over the past six months and at a 3,200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect iQIYI Inc. to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 billion and $1.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%. iQIYI Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 98.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.16% per year for the next five years.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 29.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of iQIYI Inc. shares, and 63.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.84%. iQIYI Inc. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.60% of the shares, which is about 23.53 million shares worth $63.76 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 4.34% or 22.19 million shares worth $60.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.76 million shares worth $31.88 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $8.85 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.