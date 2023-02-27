If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.62M. RDHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.27, offering almost -1386.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.18 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RDHL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Instantly RDHL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.74% year-to-date, but still down -3.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 19.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RDHL is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -354.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.65 percent over the past six months and at a 69.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. to make $18.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.70%.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.56% of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, and 20.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.71%. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 21.12% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $1.63 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.87% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 45512.0 shares worth $9935.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 41637.0 shares worth around $9089.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.