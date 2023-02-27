iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) have been traded, and its beta is -3.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.10M. IBIO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.51, offering almost -1264.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.25% since then. We note from iBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

iBio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended IBIO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iBio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.62 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 172.57% year-to-date, but still down -18.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 68.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

iBio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.84 percent over the past six months and at a 24.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect iBio Inc. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $168k and $1.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 257.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.40%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.08% of iBio Inc. shares, and 11.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.73%. iBio Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $2.02 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 3.58% or 0.32 million shares worth $1.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $1.43 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $58478.0, which represents about 1.46% of the total shares outstanding.