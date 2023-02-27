Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.37 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have been traded, and its beta is 3.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $534.61M. HUT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -298.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.57% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.74 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0150 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.65% year-to-date, but still down -16.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -10.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.66 percent over the past six months and at a 66.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.96% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 10.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.02%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 2.59 million shares worth $4.61 million.

Pinpoint Asset Management Limited, with 0.75% or 1.66 million shares worth $2.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $15.66 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $3.11 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.