Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 2.37 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.03 or 12.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.98M. HLGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.74, offering almost -2006.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Heliogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HLGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heliogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4180 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.94% year-to-date, but still down -18.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -46.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLGN is forecast to be at a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -837.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -103.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Heliogen Inc. to make $5.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.24 million and $3.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 59.40%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.97% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 45.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.49%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.51% of the shares, which is about 23.95 million shares worth $44.54 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 6.23% or 11.93 million shares worth $22.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $4.05 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.87 million shares worth around $9.07 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.