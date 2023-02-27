Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.40M. GOSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.19, offering almost -768.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.29% since then. We note from Gossamer Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Instantly GOSS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2500 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.59% year-to-date, but still down -21.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is -24.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.89 day(s).

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Gossamer Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.59 percent over the past six months and at a 12.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.40% in the next quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 12.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, and 130.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 136.92%. Gossamer Bio Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 7.42 million shares worth $88.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.78% or 7.35 million shares worth $88.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 26.53 million shares worth $57.57 million, making up 28.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Sh held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $6.01 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.