Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have been traded, and its beta is -0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around -$0.24 or -17.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.80M. GNPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -138.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.39% since then. We note from Genprex Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.53K.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Instantly GNPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.75% year-to-date, but still down -34.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) is -14.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.9 day(s).

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

Genprex Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.43 percent over the past six months and at a -16.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.30%.

GNPX Dividends

Genprex Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Genprex Inc. shares, and 8.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.58%. Genprex Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.80% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $2.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.18% or 0.56 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $1.29 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.