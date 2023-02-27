Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -321.05% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.56, and it changed around $0.11 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $108.09M. GNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.75, offering almost -705.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 93.42% since then. We note from Genius Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.35 million.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.90 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 1280.56% year-to-date, but still down -22.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is 37.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNS is forecast to be at a low of $19.20 and a high of $19.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -321.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -321.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Genius Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.52 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.10%.

1 analysts expect Genius Group Limited to make $11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.19% of Genius Group Limited shares, and 2.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.13%. Genius Group Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.00% of the shares, which is about 11133.0 shares worth $50321.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.00% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.