Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.23 or 6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $870.30M. GOTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.51, offering almost -28.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 81.82% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.93 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.78 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.94% year-to-date, but still down -6.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -6.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.16% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 19.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.08%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.75% of the shares, which is about 5.51 million shares worth $19.51 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 2.78% or 4.08 million shares worth $14.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 2.01 million shares worth $7.12 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $6.66 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.