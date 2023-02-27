Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE)

In today’s recent session, 3.65 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.21B. APE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -375.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.59% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.61 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.09% year-to-date, but still down -7.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 23.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.32%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Maplelane Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.54 million.

Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA), with 0.01% or 66013.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.84 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.