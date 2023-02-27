Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Olo Inc. Stocks (NYSE: OLO)

In the last trading session, 1.98 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.77, and it changed around -$0.63 or -7.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.67, offering almost -88.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.13% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.12 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.32% year-to-date, but still down -7.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is -2.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLO is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Olo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.51 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $50.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39.96 million and $42.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.10%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.15% of Olo Inc. shares, and 94.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.78%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 229 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 30.81% of the shares, which is about 32.65 million shares worth $257.9 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC, with 12.29% or 13.02 million shares worth $102.89 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $55.22 million, making up 6.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $33.0 million, which represents about 3.94% of the total shares outstanding.