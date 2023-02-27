Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

In the last trading session, 10.45 million shares of the Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. TLRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.08, offering almost -221.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.64% since then. We note from Tilray Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.11 million.

Tilray Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended TLRY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.06 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.83% year-to-date, but still down -7.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -9.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Tilray Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.00 percent over the past six months and at a -17.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $202.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tilray Brands Inc. to make $209.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -63.40%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 04 and April 10.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Tilray Brands Inc. shares, and 11.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.98%. Tilray Brands Inc. stock is held by 413 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 7.86 million shares worth $22.17 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.68% or 4.16 million shares worth $11.74 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.86 million shares worth $22.17 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $6.76 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.