Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS)

In today’s recent session, 4.65 million shares of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) have been traded, and its beta is -0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.69M. NVOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -2666.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.89 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1338 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.76% year-to-date, but still down -10.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is -18.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 21.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.74% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares, and 3.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.06%. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.62% of the shares, which is about 2.53 million shares worth $0.29 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 6.28% or 1.49 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $29433.0, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 25590.0 shares worth around $2942.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.