Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)

In today’s recent session, 2.53 million shares of the Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. NKLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.87, offering almost -429.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.27% since then. We note from Nikola Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.21 million.

Nikola Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NKLA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nikola Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Instantly NKLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.94% year-to-date, but still down -10.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is -11.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKLA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -569.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Nikola Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.61 percent over the past six months and at a -3.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -61.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 404.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nikola Corporation to make $42.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.89 million and $18.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,577.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 136.80%.

Nikola Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -2.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.59% per year for the next five years.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.86% of Nikola Corporation shares, and 27.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.35%. Nikola Corporation stock is held by 351 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.01% of the shares, which is about 33.58 million shares worth $75.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.58% or 31.51 million shares worth $71.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.66 million shares worth $17.29 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 7.66 million shares worth around $17.3 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.