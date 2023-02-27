Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

In the last trading session, 19.43 million shares of the Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around -$1.47 or -49.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $556.31M. NKTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.39, offering almost -664.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -33.56% since then. We note from Nektar Therapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -49.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.0800 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.07% year-to-date, but still down -50.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is -36.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.49 day(s).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.43 percent over the past six months and at a 25.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to make $22.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.01 million and $24.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.00%. Nektar Therapeutics earnings are expected to increase by -14.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -7.30% per year for the next five years.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Nektar Therapeutics shares, and 89.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.73%. Nektar Therapeutics stock is held by 305 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 19.83% of the shares, which is about 37.26 million shares worth $119.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 18.65% or 35.05 million shares worth $112.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 35.77 million shares worth $134.5 million, making up 19.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 14.08 million shares worth around $31.81 million, which represents about 7.49% of the total shares outstanding.