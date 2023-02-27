Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)

In the last trading session, 6.13 million shares of the HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.22, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.02B. HPQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.47, offering almost -41.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.59% since then. We note from HP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.88 million.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.75% year-to-date, but still down -3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 1.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.23 day(s).

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

HP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.04 percent over the past six months and at a -19.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%. HP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -42.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.51% per year for the next five years.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.05. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of HP Inc. shares, and 83.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.78%. HP Inc. stock is held by 1,410 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 104.48 million shares worth $2.6 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.66% or 94.83 million shares worth $2.36 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 37.42 million shares worth $1.01 billion, making up 3.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 27.89 million shares worth around $695.06 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.