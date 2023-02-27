Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

In the last trading session, 3.42 million shares of the Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.95, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $575.49M. ARDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -16.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.39% since then. We note from Ardelyx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.78 million.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Instantly ARDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.51% year-to-date, but still down -1.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is -7.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Ardelyx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 195.00 percent over the past six months and at a 65.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.50%. Ardelyx Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 02.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.68% of Ardelyx Inc. shares, and 42.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.13%. Ardelyx Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 14.86 million shares worth $17.68 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 4.16% or 8.25 million shares worth $9.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.89 million shares worth $4.63 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 2.94 million shares worth around $8.38 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.