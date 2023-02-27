Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)

In today’s recent session, 23.59 million shares of the AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.46 or 27.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.71M. AWIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.00, offering almost -741.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.64% since then. We note from AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 221.31K.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Instantly AWIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5500 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.55% year-to-date, but still up 12.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) is -80.59% up in the 30-day period.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of AERWINS Technologies Inc. shares, and 87.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.82%. AERWINS Technologies Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.37% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $10.45 million.

Saba Capital Management, L.P., with 6.67% or 0.82 million shares worth $8.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $2.18 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.22 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.