Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.37, and it changed around -$0.14 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.45B. ABCL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -78.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.24% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.66 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.37% year-to-date, but still down -11.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -19.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.25 day(s).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.37 percent over the past six months and at a -214.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -125.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. to make $14.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $139.33 million and $316.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -63.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -95.30%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.78% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, and 50.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.74%. AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.88% of the shares, which is about 19.7 million shares worth $199.53 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.39% or 12.57 million shares worth $124.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $55.51 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $47.63 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.