Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 6.3 million shares of the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.90, and it changed around -$1.28 or -1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.27B. FIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.65, offering almost -64.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.9% since then. We note from Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.37 million.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended FIS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.7 for the current quarter.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Instantly FIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.65 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.35% year-to-date, but still down -6.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is -12.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIS is forecast to be at a low of $63.00 and a high of $96.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.71 percent over the past six months and at a -10.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services Inc. to make $3.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.67 billion and $3.49 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.80%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 166.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.14% per year for the next five years.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, and 92.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.73%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is held by 1,422 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 54.26 million shares worth $4.1 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.53% or 50.62 million shares worth $3.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 18.14 million shares worth $1.37 billion, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 17.51 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.