Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s (FFIE): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 11.22 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $397.81M. FFIE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.85, offering almost -1353.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.7% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.42 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6396 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 85.33% year-to-date, but still down -8.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -32.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.58 day(s).

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to make $8.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.52% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 7.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.76%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 128 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 8.16 million shares worth $5.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.12% or 6.98 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $1.34 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.