ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.77, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $294.31M. GWH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.28, offering almost -254.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.26% since then. We note from ESS Tech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

ESS Tech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GWH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ESS Tech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3200 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.24% year-to-date, but still down -23.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) is -17.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GWH is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -521.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -125.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

ESS Tech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.45 percent over the past six months and at a 31.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.67% of ESS Tech Inc. shares, and 37.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.75%. ESS Tech Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 23.46% of the shares, which is about 35.95 million shares worth $147.05 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.02% or 4.63 million shares worth $18.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.3 million shares worth $10.46 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $4.46 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.