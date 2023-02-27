Dutch Bros Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of BROS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.07, and it changed around -$0.96 or -2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.57B. BROS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.00, offering almost -99.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.37% since then. We note from Dutch Bros Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Instantly BROS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.49 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.31% year-to-date, but still down -15.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) is -4.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.26 day(s).

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

Dutch Bros Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.49 percent over the past six months and at a 87.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $195.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc. to make $210.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140.08 million and $152.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.00%.

Dutch Bros Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -329.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 61.00% per year for the next five years.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.12% of Dutch Bros Inc. shares, and 52.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.94%. Dutch Bros Inc. stock is held by 236 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 3.85 million shares worth $119.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.11% or 2.78 million shares worth $86.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $30.79 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $26.57 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.