Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 5.48 million shares of the Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.36, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.07B. DAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.27, offering almost -23.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.19% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.74 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.43 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.69% year-to-date, but still down -2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -5.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.16 percent over the past six months and at a 61.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Delta Air Lines Inc. to make $14.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.16 billion and $12.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.20%. Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 370.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 37.41% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 17.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, and 67.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.89%. Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is held by 1,254 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 70.36 million shares worth $1.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.70% or 36.58 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 19.08 million shares worth $535.37 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.77 million shares worth around $414.51 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.