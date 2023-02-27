Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Stock Forecast: $18.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.02, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. DH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.11, offering almost -150.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.72% since then. We note from Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 682.75K.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended DH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Instantly DH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.52 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.37% year-to-date, but still down -11.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is 2.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DH is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.04 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. to make $59.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.31 million and $50.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.80%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 44.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.05% per year for the next five years.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 23.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.45% of Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares, and 105.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.65%. Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Advent International Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 59.47% of the shares, which is about 62.49 million shares worth $971.15 million.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC, with 3.30% or 3.47 million shares worth $38.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Baron Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $30.88 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $24.84 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.