Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.67, and it changed around -$2.03 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.99B. DDOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $166.99, offering almost -117.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.99% since then. We note from Datadog Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Datadog Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DDOG as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Datadog Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.68 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.31% year-to-date, but still down -7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 8.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDOG is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $127.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Datadog Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.19 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 60.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $449.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Datadog Inc. to make $481.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $326.2 million and $363.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 110.36%. Datadog Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 33.74% per year for the next five years.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.43% of Datadog Inc. shares, and 83.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.73%. Datadog Inc. stock is held by 976 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.27% of the shares, which is about 24.15 million shares worth $2.14 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.96% or 17.41 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.81 million shares worth $693.24 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.02 million shares worth around $534.76 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.