Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 28.82 million shares of the Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.13 or 61.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.70M. CYRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.87, offering almost -3979.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.12% since then. We note from Cyren Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.86K.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Instantly CYRN has showed a green trend with a performance of 61.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.11% year-to-date, but still down -24.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) is -58.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.20%. Cyren Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -3.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.59% of Cyren Ltd. shares, and 25.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.06%. Cyren Ltd. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 20.65% of the shares, which is about 1.61 million shares worth $1.58 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 1.82% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1797.0 shares worth $1582.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.