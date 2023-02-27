Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $10.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.30M. CYBN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.14, offering almost -128.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.0% since then. We note from Cybin Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Cybin Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYBN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cybin Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.98% year-to-date, but still up 16.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is 23.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYBN is forecast to be at a low of $1.12 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -124.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Cybin Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.67 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.84% of Cybin Inc. shares, and 10.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.68%. Cybin Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.58% of the shares, which is about 10.45 million shares worth $5.06 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.41% or 2.63 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1.68 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares.