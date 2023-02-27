Could Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: VBLT) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 12.78 million shares of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.03 or -17.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.70M. VBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -1471.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VBLT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2500 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.83% year-to-date, but still down -2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is -12.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBLT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $480k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $196k and $113k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 144.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.80%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.56% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, and 17.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.56%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.19% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $88864.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.89% or 0.43 million shares worth $66156.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 40323.0 shares worth $6447.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 2400.0 shares worth around $372.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.