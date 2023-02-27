Could Linde plc’s (NYSE: LIN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 14.72 million shares of the Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $347.66, and it changed around $15.77 or 4.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.47B. LIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $347.60, offering almost 0.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $262.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.5% since then. We note from Linde plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Linde plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LIN as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Linde plc is expected to report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) trade information

Instantly LIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 348.21 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.59% year-to-date, but still up 7.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is 6.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $370.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIN is forecast to be at a low of $299.39 and a high of $418.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Linde plc (LIN) estimates and forecasts

Linde plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.60 percent over the past six months and at a 8.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Linde plc to make $8.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.77 billion and $8.3 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. Linde plc earnings are expected to increase by 55.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.14% per year for the next five years.

LIN Dividends

Linde plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.68. It is important to note, however, that the 1.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Linde plc shares, and 85.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.27%. Linde plc stock is held by 2,348 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 46.39 million shares worth $12.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.46% or 31.84 million shares worth $8.58 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 14.87 million shares worth $4.01 billion, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.3 million shares worth around $3.05 billion, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.