Could Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 4.12 million shares of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.02 or 10.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30M. KRBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.00, offering almost -426.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2028 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.54% year-to-date, but still up 21.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is -3.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -87.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.30% in the next quarter.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.84% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares, and 15.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.44%. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.68% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $99319.0.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc, with 0.52% or 0.11 million shares worth $19324.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 36662.0 shares worth $6621.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4285.0 shares worth around $773.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.