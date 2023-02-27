Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) have been traded, and its beta is 3.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around -$0.46 or -11.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.42M. COSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.00, offering almost -2740.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.01% since then. We note from Cosmos Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.06 million.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Instantly COSM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.56 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.34% year-to-date, but still down -21.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is -49.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)'s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.75% of Cosmos Health Inc. shares, and 0.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.14%. Cosmos Health Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 2247.0 shares worth $11515.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.02% or 1846.0 shares worth $9460.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.