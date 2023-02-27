ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 7.5 million shares of the ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $484.40M. WISH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -405.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.73% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.02 million.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7755 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.59% year-to-date, but still down -32.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is -19.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

ContextLogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.93 percent over the past six months and at a 3.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. to make $164.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $289 million and $189 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.40%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.60% per year for the next five years.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.38% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 45.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.90%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 221 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 43.04 million shares worth $31.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.95% or 40.29 million shares worth $29.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 13.43 million shares worth $9.86 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 13.11 million shares worth around $6.4 million, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.