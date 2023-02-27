CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 3.69 million shares of the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.78, and it changed around -$0.8 or -9.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. COMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.73, offering almost -76.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.53% since then. We note from CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.69 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.85% year-to-date, but still down -4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is -0.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

CommScope Holding Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.61 percent over the past six months and at a 31.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect CommScope Holding Company Inc. to make $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.22 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.70%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -154.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.80% per year for the next five years.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.48% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, and 96.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.48%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is held by 320 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 13.41% of the shares, which is about 27.93 million shares worth $257.27 million.

FPR Partners, LLC, with 9.98% or 20.8 million shares worth $191.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $53.44 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.02 million shares worth around $46.22 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.