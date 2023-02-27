CNH Industrial N.V.’s (CNHI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 6.88 million shares of the CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.49, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.83B. CNHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.98, offering almost -9.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.72% since then. We note from CNH Industrial N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.86 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is -5.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

CNH Industrial N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.98 percent over the past six months and at a 16.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.91 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect CNH Industrial N.V. to make $6.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.64 billion and $6.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.70%. CNH Industrial N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 448.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.79% per year for the next five years.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.09% of CNH Industrial N.V. shares, and 51.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.38%. CNH Industrial N.V. stock is held by 644 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 97.86 million shares worth $1.09 billion.

Amundi, with 3.23% or 43.42 million shares worth $485.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 31.82 million shares worth $355.43 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 22.97 million shares worth around $256.62 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.