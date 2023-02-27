CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Shares Might Go Down -70.05% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have been traded, and its beta is 3.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.84, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $229.29M. CLSK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.91, offering almost -389.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.73% since then. We note from CleanSpark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

CleanSpark Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLSK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CleanSpark Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.20% year-to-date, but still down -15.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -0.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSK is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -322.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -76.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

CleanSpark Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.54 percent over the past six months and at a -262.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 58.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CleanSpark Inc. to make $59.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.64 million and $31.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 92.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.70%.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.51% of CleanSpark Inc. shares, and 23.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.72%. CleanSpark Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 59.90% of the shares, which is about 2.92 million shares worth $9.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 47.32% or 2.31 million shares worth $7.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.55 million shares worth $4.92 million, making up 31.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $2.44 million, which represents about 24.59% of the total shares outstanding.