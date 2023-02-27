Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.60M. CING at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -43.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.86% since then. We note from Cingulate Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.28K.

Cingulate Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CING as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cingulate Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

Instantly CING has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.00% year-to-date, but still up 39.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) is 53.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CING is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) estimates and forecasts

Cingulate Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.93 percent over the past six months and at a 45.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter.

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.66% of Cingulate Inc. shares, and 0.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.37%. Cingulate Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 34425.0 shares worth $52670.0.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.19% or 22018.0 shares worth $33687.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.