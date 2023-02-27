Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.82 million shares of the Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were traded, and its beta was 2.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.64, and it changed around $0.28 or 2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $946.43M. CENX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.36, offering almost -185.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.47% since then. We note from Century Aluminum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Century Aluminum Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CENX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Century Aluminum Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.70% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 10.74 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. We can see from the shorts that 5.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CENX is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Century Aluminum Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.95 percent over the past six months and at a 484.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -132.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $512 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Century Aluminum Company to make $517 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $753.6 million and $856.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.60%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.90% of Century Aluminum Company shares, and 58.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.58%. Century Aluminum Company stock is held by 240 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.64% of the shares, which is about 9.72 million shares worth $103.45 million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.04% or 6.43 million shares worth $68.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.5 million shares worth $47.87 million, making up 4.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $40.59 million, which represents about 4.18% of the total shares outstanding.