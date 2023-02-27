Canoo Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of GOEV Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 10.44 million shares of the Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $336.06M. GOEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -768.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.79 million.

Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8998 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.38% year-to-date, but still down -18.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -39.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1288.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Canoo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -80.57 percent over the past six months and at a -30.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Canoo Inc. to make $25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.25% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 25.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.89%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 16.78 million shares worth $31.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.74% or 9.78 million shares worth $18.34 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.9 million shares worth $11.06 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $9.11 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.