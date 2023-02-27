Can Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been traded, and its beta is 3.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.18, and it changed around $0.75 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.11B. W at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $143.40, offering almost -275.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.38% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Wayfair Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended W as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Wayfair Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.62 for the current quarter.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.87 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.08% year-to-date, but still down -26.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is -32.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that W is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $108.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Wayfair Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.66 percent over the past six months and at a 58.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -76.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 29 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Wayfair Inc. to make $2.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.25 billion and $2.99 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.60%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.97% of Wayfair Inc. shares, and 120.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 128.18%. Wayfair Inc. stock is held by 456 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.82% of the shares, which is about 12.07 million shares worth $392.73 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 10.53% or 8.57 million shares worth $281.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $228.99 million, making up 8.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $115.09 million, which represents about 4.30% of the total shares outstanding.