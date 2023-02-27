C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 3.42 million shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.74, and it changed around -$0.67 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.52B. AI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.92, offering almost -42.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.27% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.61 million.

C3.ai Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. C3.ai Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.36 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 44.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.30 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -214.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect C3.ai Inc. to make $69.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.77 million and $72.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 02.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.53% of C3.ai Inc. shares, and 42.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.29%. C3.ai Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.56% of the shares, which is about 9.14 million shares worth $200.13 million.

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, with 8.10% or 8.65 million shares worth $189.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $61.5 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $52.51 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.