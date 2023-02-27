BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Stock Forecast: $5.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around -$0.26 or -8.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $482.71M. BBAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.12, offering almost -457.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.93% since then. We note from BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.99 million.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BBAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Instantly BBAI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Friday, 02/24/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 328.97% year-to-date, but still down -26.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is 27.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBAI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 91.39 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. to make $39.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33.48 million and $36.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 97.83% of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, and 2.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.22%. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 1.43 million shares worth $2.24 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.07% or 94285.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.